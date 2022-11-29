Catholic World News

‘Dream big, like John XXIII and Martin Luther King,’ Pope tells Italian schoolchildren

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 28, Pope Francis received 6,000 students and other participants in a meeting organized by Italy’s National Network of Schools for Peace.



The Pope told the students, “In fact, we always, always need to pay attention to peace! Just like we need to always pay attention to the other, to our brothers and sisters; they must be taken care of.”

