Catholic World News

Leaders of Synod’s continental stage hold 2-day meeting

November 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting took place a month after the release of “Enlarge the space of your tent,” the working document of the Synod on Synodality.



Father Giacomo Costa, SJ, a consultor of the General Secretariat of the Synod, said that the fundamental question of the Synod’s current stage is “How are the local churches living and experiencing walking together, and where is the Holy Spirit leading us?”

