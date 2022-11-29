Catholic World News

Philly prelate, leader in Hispanic ministry tapped to head bishop’s overseas charity

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In one of his first acts as the new president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio has appointed Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia as the chairman of the Catholic Relief Services’ board of directors.

