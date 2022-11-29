Catholic World News

Damascus archbishop hopes Advent will cast a light on the Syrian people’s silent ordeal

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus spoke of the “interminable calvary” of the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 and has claimed an estimated 500,000-600,000 lives.

