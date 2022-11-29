Catholic World News

Seoul archbishop renews call for Korean peace, reconciliation

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Genuine forgiveness, reconciliation, and self-reflection [are] needed more than at any time in history,” said Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick, OCD, of Seoul (South Korea’s capital), who also serves as Apostolic Administrator of Pyongyang (North Korea’s capital).



The prelate made his remarks to the annual Korean Peninsula Peace-Sharing Forum as tensions between North and South Korea escalated.

