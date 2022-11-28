Catholic World News

Pope to Israelis and Palestinians: violence kills the future

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I follow with concern the increase in violence and clashes that have been taking place for months in the State of Palestine and in Israel,” Pope Francis said on November 27. “Last Wednesday, two cowardly attacks in Jerusalem injured many people and killed an Israeli boy; and the same day, during armed clashes in Nablus, a Palestinian boy died.”



“Violence kills the future, shattering the lives of the young and weakening hopes for peace,” the Pope continued. “Let us pray for these young men who died and for their families, especially their mothers.”



“I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian authorities will more readily take to heart the search for dialogue, building mutual trust, without which there will never be a peaceful solution in the Holy Land,” he added.

