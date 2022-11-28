Catholic World News

Another North Korea? Ortega tightens his grip on Nicaragua

November 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Commonweal

CWN Editor's Note: This article, strongly critical of the regime of Daniel Ortega and its persecution of the Church, offers words of praise for liberation theology, which was the subject of two instructions by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (1984, 1986).



The article also questions Pope Francis’s quiet approach to Nicaragua: its author, Santiago Ramos, asks, “When does an irenic neutrality tip over into complicity with an evil regime?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!