Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Java earthquake victims, World Cup in Qatar

November 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 23, following the West Java earthquake, Pope Francis said, “I express my nearness to that dear population and I pray for the dead and the injured.”



“I would like to send my greetings to the athletes, fans and spectators who are following the football World Championship taking place in Qatar,” he added at the conclusion of his weekly general audience, in which he reflected on spiritual consolation. “May this important event be an occasion for encounter and harmony among the nations, fostering fraternity and peace among peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!