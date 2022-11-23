Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks of spiritual consolation

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on November 23, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on discernment, speaking about the gift of spiritual consolation.



Consolation, he explained, is “a profound experience of interior joy, consisting in seeing God’s presence in everything.” He spoke about how great saints have experienced consolation, and how that experience “reaches out to the future, puts us on a journey, allows us to take the initiative that had always been postponed or not even imagined.”

