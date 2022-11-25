Catholic World News

Pope names two women to high Vatican posts

November 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named two women to take ranking positions in the Roman Curia.



Raffaela Giuliani, who has been serving as an official on the Pontifical Commission of Sacred Archeology, was named secretary of that Commission—which will now be headed by Msgr. Pasquale Iacobone.



Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, the vice-rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, was named undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

