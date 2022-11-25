Catholic World News

Pope: Women can give more ‘flavor’ to theology

November 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 24, Pope Francis received members of the International Theological Commission, an advisory body of theologians led by the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.



Warning against “backwardism,” the Pope called for “creative fidelity to Tradition,” collegiality, and openness to other disciplines. Women can make theology “more profound and more ‘flavorful,’” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!