Catholic World News

Bishop Stika, Knoxville diocese to face apostolic visitation

November 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond and Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington have been asked to conduct an apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Knoxville (TN), according to the report. The visitation follows a meeting between the metropolitan archbishop, Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisville, and Knoxville’s priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!