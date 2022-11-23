US commission examines relation between official religions, religious freedom
November 23, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, 40 nations had an official religion, and an additional 38 “either explicitly or implicitly favored one religion or a small group of religions,” according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.
“Contrary to popular misconception, there is no inevitable contradiction between freedom of religion or belief and a country’s adoption of an official or favored religion,” the Commission found. “Conversely, the absence of an official or favored religion is no guarantee of a country’s protection or promotion of FoRB [freedom of religion or belief].”
