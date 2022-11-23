Catholic World News

New USCCB president criticized for work for Cardinal Sodano

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the new USCCB president, has received criticism for being the private secretary to the late Cardinal Angelo Sodano.



The Pillar detects a double standard, noting that Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, the new chairman of the Committee on Child and Youth Protection, was Theodore McCarrick’s private secretary, but has not faced similar criticism.

