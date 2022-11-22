Catholic World News

Jews and Christians should unite for peace, Pope says

November 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 22 with the leaders of the World Jewish Congress, and said that the two faiths have an “incentive to act together” for peace and justice.



The Pope called upon Christians and Jews to “make the world more fraternal, combatting forms of inequality and promoting greater justice, so that peace will not remain an otherworldly promise.” In particular he urged an end to the “great sacrilegious war” in Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!