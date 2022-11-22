Catholic World News

Ex-priest who desecrated church sentenced for felony obscenity

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A former Catholic priest who desecrated a church in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to felony counts of obscenity and received a suspended three-year prison sentence.



Travis Clark was defrocked after he was caught videotaping sex acts with two women on the altar of church in the New Orleans archdiocese in 2020. Archbishop George Aymond ordered the altar burned, and rededicated the church after the incident. Clark was ordered by the court to pay $8,000 to the archdiocese in restitution.

