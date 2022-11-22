Catholic World News

Prelate takes stock of US bishops’ migration efforts

November 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, presented this report at the US bishops’ recent fall meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!