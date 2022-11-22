Catholic World News

Putin: Patriarch Kirill’s ‘wise words’ strengthen the cohesion of society

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “As pastor of the Russian Orthodox Church, you direct your efforts towards preserving traditional spiritual and moral values ​​in society, coordinating interreligious and interethnic relations, and improving cooperation between Church and state,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a birthday message to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow. “Your wise pastoral word works to unite the people and support people in difficult times of adversity.”

