Papal tribute to late founder of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1928, Hebe de Bonafini was one of the founders of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo; the group advocates on behalf of those who disappeared during Argentina’s Dirty War.



“Her boldness and courage, at times when silence prevailed, moved her and kept alive the search for truth, memory and justice,” Pope Francis wrote.

