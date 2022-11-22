Catholic World News

Atlético Madrid medic called in for Pope’s knee

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. José María Villalón, the chief physician for the Atlético Madrid professional soccer team, described Pope Francis as a “very charming patient and a very stubborn one in the sense that he does not want certain surgical proposals” for his knee.

