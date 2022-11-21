Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of Roman Curia

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 21 with the top officials of the Roman Curia, the Vatican announced.



The Vatican did not disclose what topics were on the agenda for the meeting.

