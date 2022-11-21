Catholic World News

FBI head: most abortion-related violence aimed at pro-life centers

November 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: Most of the violent incidents associated with the abortion issue have been attacks on pregnancy-help centers, FBI director Christopher Wray has disclosed.



In Senate testimony, Wray said that the FBI has given equal priority to the attacks and threats against pro-life centers, despite the public attention given to the arrests of pro-life activists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

