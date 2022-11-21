Catholic World News

New prefect for Dicastery for Eastern Churches

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has chosen Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, who is currently serving as apostolic nuncio to the United Kingdom, to become the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.



Archbishop Gugerotti will take up his new responsibilities in January 2023. He replaces Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, who is retiring at the age of 79, after 15 years in that post.



Archbishop Gugerotti, who has a doctorate in Oriental Ecclesiastical Sciences, had previously worked in what was then the Congregation for Eastern Churches; he was named secretary of that dicastery by Pope John Paul II in 1997. He then served as papal nuncio in several different countries, including Ukraine, before his current posting to London.

