Catholic World News

Vatican to consider Nevada archdiocese

November 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Following a consultation at the US bishops’ fall meeting, the Vatican is considering raising the Diocese of Las Vegas to the dignity of an archdiocese, according to the report. Las Vegas is now the nation’s 25th largest city, with more people than several archdiocesan sees, including Portland (Oregon), Detroit, Louisville, Baltimore, Atlanta, Miami, and Cincinnati.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!