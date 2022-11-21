Catholic World News

‘Do not be afraid to face difficult challenges,’ Pope tells Italian doctors in Africa

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not be afraid to face difficult challenges, to intervene in remote places marked by violence, where populations do not have the opportunity [for] care,” Pope Francis said on November 19 to members of Doctors with Africa, an Italian Catholic organization. “Persevere with dogged service and dialogue, open to all as instruments for peace in overcoming conflicts.”

