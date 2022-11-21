Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pope urges Catholics, Assyrian Christians to continue on common journey

November 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 19, Pope Francis received and addressed Mar Awa III, the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. The church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

