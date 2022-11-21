Catholic World News

Pope urges Catholics, Assyrian Christians to continue on common journey

November 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 19, Pope Francis received and addressed Mar Awa III, the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. The church ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!