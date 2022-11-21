‘God’s servant to the suffering people’ of Uganda is beatified

Catholic World News

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giuseppe Ambrosoli (1923-1987), an Italian Comboni missionary priest and medical doctor, was beatified in Uganda on November 19.

