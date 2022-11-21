Action Alert!
The future of this apostolate is in jeopardy.   $76,915 of $111,000 raised so far.   Your gift will be matched—Please help!
Catholic Culture Podcasts
Catholic Culture Podcasts
Catholic World News

‘God’s servant to the suffering people’ of Uganda is beatified

November 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Uganda Catholic Television

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giuseppe Ambrosoli (1923-1987), an Italian Comboni missionary priest and medical doctor, was beatified in Uganda on November 19.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Mankowski Diogenes Unveiled
Pelicano Maximilian Praying Rosary