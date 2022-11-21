Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop says rich nations need to pay for environmental damage

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “By remaining attached to the fundamental dynamic of the mission, which is to announce the Good News of salvation, the Catholic communities in Africa will have to rethink some great perspectives of their missionary activity in the light of the climate change crisis,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Africa’s largest nation.

