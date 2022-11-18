Catholic World News

Pope speaks of family roots, his own age, in new interview

November 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he is approaching his 86th birthday (December 17) with “tranquility, great peace, genuine joy and religiosity,” in a newly published interview.



In an exchange with the Italian newspaper La Stampa, the Pontiff said that he is looking forward to his visit this weekend to the Piedmont region, where he will attend a family reunion. He said: “It is essential to keep the relationship with roots alive, for our cultural and social growth, and also for the development of our personality.”



In the wide-ranging interview the Pope expressed his dismay at the continued warfare in Ukraine, and said he is “willing to do everything possible to mediate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!