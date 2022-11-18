Catholic World News

French bishop-designate withdraws, citing burnout

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A French priest who was named by Pope Francis to become an auxiliary bishop of Rennes has declined the position, citing “burnout.”



Msgr. Ivan Brient said that doctors with whom he had consulted had detected “alarming signs of the onset on burnout,” including fatigue and tension, and he could not have confidence in his ability to handle episcopal duties.

