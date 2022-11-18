Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch supports move for common Easter date

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has given his support to a move to synchronize the Eastern and Western liturgical calendars so that all Christians celebrate Easter on the same date.



The Ecumenical Patriarch has disclosed that discussions are already underway to set a common Easter date, with a target of reaching agreement by 2025. Cardinal Kurt Koch, the prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Christian Unity, has joined in the effort.



Although the Patriarch of Constantinople has traditionally been honored as the principal leader of the Orthodox world, current tensions between Constantinople and Moscow would likely complicate efforts to unite all the Orthodox churches in acceptance of a common Easter date.

