Maryland probe finds 158 abusive Baltimore priests, over 600 victims

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Maryland’s attorney general has announced the completion of a probe into the sexual abuse of minors in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The probe identified 158 priests, 43 of whom—the attorney general said—had not been identified by the archdiocese.



The attorney general asked a court for permission to make the report public.



In his response, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the newly elected vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered a renewed apology to victims and said that the archdiocese has publicly identified 152 priests and brothers who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

