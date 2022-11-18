EU bishops’ commission calls for de-escalation following missile explosion in Poland
November 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “We express our deep concern over the latest developments in Ukraine and Poland,” the COMECE Commission on the External Relations of the European Union said following a missile explosion in Poland. “Since the beginning of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the entire world has been holding its breath, fearing a major global conflict.”
COMECE is the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.
“We ask: what else must happen so that finally an end is put to this ‘madness of war’?” the bishops continued. “We urge all parties to vigorously work towards de-escalation” and “reiterate our call to Russian authorities immediately to suspend the hostilities, and to all parties to open themselves up, with the help of the international community, to negotiation.”
