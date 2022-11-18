Catholic World News

Climate change threatens Honduran agriculture, Vatican newspaper warns

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Only mud and rust,” the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its November 16 edition to the devastating effects of a recent tropical storm in Honduras.



The nation’s Sula Valley is “rich in agricultural land but at the same time particularly struck by the effects of the climate crisis,” wrote Giada Aquilino, who cited “the consequences of climate change, with the frequent saturation of soils that are unable to adequately drain the water from heavy rains.”

