Cardinal Tagle asks Vatican conference participants: ‘Who will tell the story of Jesus?’

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Pro-Prefect for the Section of Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, delivered the opening address at a Vatican conference marking Propaganda Fide’s 400th anniversary.



He asked, “When talking about the history of Propaganda Fide, whose stories are told? The stories of Popes? of Prefects? of local communities? of the poor? The story of Jesus?”



The prelate continued, “Will the history of Propaganda Fide embolden us to enter the contemporary worlds of artificial and digital intelligence, extremism, polarization, religious indifference, forced migration, climatic disasters, to name a few? How will the story of Jesus be told in these worlds? Who will tell the story of Jesus?”

