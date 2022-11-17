Catholic World News

Vatican conference marks Propaganda Fide’s 400th anniversary

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 1622, Pope Gregory XV founded the Sacred Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith, whose mission is now part of the mission of the Dicastery for Evangelization. A three-day conference is taking place at the Pontifical Urban University in honor of the anniversary.

