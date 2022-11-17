Catholic World News

New report finds rise in persecution of Christians worldwide

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A lengthy new report by the international charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) calls attention to a frightening increase in the persecution of Christians around the world.



The report—entitled “Persecuted and Forgotten?”—details the violence against Christians in 24 countries, and reports on state-sponsored oppression, terrorist attacks, and mob violence. The report shows that since January 2021:



