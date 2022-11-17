New report finds rise in persecution of Christians worldwide
November 17, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: A lengthy new report by the international charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) calls attention to a frightening increase in the persecution of Christians around the world.
The report—entitled “Persecuted and Forgotten?”—details the violence against Christians in 24 countries, and reports on state-sponsored oppression, terrorist attacks, and mob violence. The report shows that since January 2021:
- More than 7,600 Christians have been killed in Nigeria, with most victimized by Islamic terrorists or tribal militants;
- Hindu nationalists in India have been responsible for most of 710 incidents of violence against Christians;
- Buddhist groups have interrupted church services in Sri Lanka;
- The continued threat of violence has contributed to the mass exodus of Christians from Syria (where the Christian population has dropped by more than 1 million in recent years) and Iraq (where the Christian population is roughly one-half of its 2014 figure).
