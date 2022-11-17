Catholic World News

French archbishop admits improper behavior, steps aside

November 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A retired French archbishop has admitted to making “inappropriate gestures toward a young woman of legal age,” apologized, and said that he would refrain from public activities while the case is investigated.



Archbishop Jean-Pierre Grallet, who retired from the Strasbourg archdiocese in 2017, has been living in a community of his fellow Franciscans. He said that he has written to the women involved, apologizing for his actions, which occurred in the 1980s.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!