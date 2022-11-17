Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops call for ‘crusade against corruption’

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of their fall meeting, Ghana’s bishops said that the nation faces worsening challenges, including “high cost of living, high inflation, youth unemployment, bribery, corruption, greed, selfishness, lack of patriotism, poverty, deplorable roads, carnage on our roads, armed robbery, murder and other crimes, galamsey, weak and ineffective institutions of governance, abandoned and unfinished government projects, the culture of impunity, examination malpractices, violence, intimidation, attack on media men and media women, human trafficking and abductions.”



“Ghana must lead and live the crusade against corruption,” the bishops added. “Let us eschew all attitudes, behaviors and actions that support, encourage and condone bribery and corruption. We call on all Catholics, especially those in politics and public service, to lead this crusade against corruption.”



The West African nation of 32.4 million (map) is 72% Christian (16% Catholic), 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.

