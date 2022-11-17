Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez calls for evangelizing response to secular age

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As his term as president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops came to a close, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles delivered an address to his brother bishops in which he said, “This change of age is an apostolic moment, it’s a new opening for the Gospel. All of us in the Church are being called to a deeper conversion ... Today we need to raise up a new generation of saints, holy men and women in every area of American life.”

