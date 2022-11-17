Catholic World News

Pope Francis wants an evangelizing Church in the United States, papal nuncio says

November 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the US since 2016, addressed the US bishops at their fall meeting.



The three sections of his address are entitled “A Missionary Church,” “Co-Responsibility for the Church,” and “A Path Forward for the Church in the United States.” Two barriers to becoming a missionary Church, the nuncio said, are a lack of “pastoral and missionary conversion,” and sin.

