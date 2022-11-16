Catholic World News

Hong Kong bishop calls for discernment, not action

November 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Cow Sau-yan of Hong Kong said that Catholics should be cautious, working for reconciliation rather than confrontation, in a newly published interview.



The Jesuit prelate said that his advice to the people of Hong Kong is: “Sit and watch the clouds rise. It’s time to discern instead of taking action.”



Bishop Chow responded cautiously to a question about the tough new “national security” law in Hong Kong, which has led to the arrest of Catholic pro-democracy leaders including Cardinal Joseph Zen. “The difficulty of the national security law lies in not knowing where the red line is,” Bishop Chow said. “Everyone needed to know where the boundaries were so they would know how to express themselves.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!