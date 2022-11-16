Catholic World News

But pleads against escalation in Ukraine

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on November 16, Pope Francis made a new plea for peace in Ukraine, and urged the faithful to pray “to avoid any escalation and open the way to a cease-fire and dialogue.”



The Pontiff voiced his sorrow and dismay at news of new missile attacks on Ukraine, saying that they cost many lives “and damage to much civilian infrastructure.”

