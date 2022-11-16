Catholic World News

Pope speaks on desolation in spiritual life

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on November 16, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that “desolation can be an opportunity for growth” in the spiritual life.



“Desolation causes a ‘rousing of the soul,’” the Pope explained. He cited the examples of Sts. Augustine, Edith Stein, and Charles de Foucauld, who showed “a healthy restlessness” until they found peace in Christ.



Pope Francis said that Christian prayer should involve not merely asking God for favors and blessings, but also a searching effort to know Him better.

