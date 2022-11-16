Catholic World News

Papal condolences for families of victims of Istanbul bombing

November 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the wake of the November 13 Istanbul bombing, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name.



The Turkish government attributed the bombing, which killed six and injured 81, to Kurdish separatists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!