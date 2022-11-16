Catholic World News

India’s Supreme Court bows to Hindu nationalists on conversions

November 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: India’s Supreme Court has directed the national government to take action against forced conversions, describing the issue as a “very serious [one] which may ultimately affect the security of the nation.”



Ten Indian states have enacted laws against forced conversions, and such laws have been used to stifle Christian evangelization efforts.



“The Supreme Court has made a highly exaggerated statement,” said Bishop Gerald Mathias of Lucknow, the capital of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map). “Most of the allegations by the accusers have been proven baseless and false.”

