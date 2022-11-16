Catholic World News

Papal gratitude to ‘Match for Peace’ soccer players

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Thank you for this that you do, for today’s game, because you say, ‘We want peace,” in a world that always looks for wars and destruction,” Pope Francis said in brief remarks to soccer players taking part in the Match for Peace. The soccer match benefits the pontifical foundation Scholas Occurrentes.

