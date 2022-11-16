Catholic World News

New Catholic medical school draws inspiration from Padre Pio

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering is scheduled to open at Benedictine College (Kansas) in 2026.



“This medical school will stand for the life and dignity of each and every human being, created in the image and likeness of God, from conception until natural death,” said George Mychaskiw, an osteopathic doctor who is founding president and CEO.

