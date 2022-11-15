Catholic World News

CCHD funding continues for group involved with Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ ideology

November 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Lepanto Institute

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) in Chicago is once again providing funding for an organization that is involved with the promotion of abortion and gender ideology.



The Chicago Workers’ Collaborative had lost CCHD funding in 2013, after new rules barred funding for groups that promoted causes incompatible with Catholic teaching. Funding for the group was resumed in 2019, however, and a $55,000 grant was included in the most recent CCHD awards.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.