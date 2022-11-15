CCHD funding continues for group involved with Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ ideology
November 15, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) in Chicago is once again providing funding for an organization that is involved with the promotion of abortion and gender ideology.
The Chicago Workers’ Collaborative had lost CCHD funding in 2013, after new rules barred funding for groups that promoted causes incompatible with Catholic teaching. Funding for the group was resumed in 2019, however, and a $55,000 grant was included in the most recent CCHD awards.
