Pope to pharmacists: Combat throwaway culture with culture of care

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Harmony and care were the themes of the Pope’s November 14 address to members of the Apoteca Natura Pharmacists’ Network.



“Today, in a world that is globalized and interconnected, the clash between two cultures appears even more evident: the culture of consumerism and waste – it is a culture; the two go together, the culture of consumerism and of waste – which is a form of nihilism – and then the culture of care, on the other hand,” the Pope said. “And we must choose: there is no other way of going forward!”

